Calvert City gives tips for a safe Halloween

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Calvert urging residents to begin planning ways to protect themselves this Halloween.
The city is asking drivers and pedestrians be aware and prepared to stop at crosswalks.
Some safety tips for trick-or-treaters, and those passing out candy:
- Look both ways when crossing the street
- Be visible by wearing reflective tape, carrying a flashlight, or a glow stick.
- Don’t go trick-or-treating alone. •
- Leave your porch light on if you want trick-or-treaters
- wear face coverings and social distance
Local churches across the city are organizing safe trunk-or-treat events and the city will prepare a map of all the locations.
The Calvert City Trunk-or-Treat Trail is scheduled for October 31 with a curfew of 10:00 p.m.
