Bullying incidents at Cape Central Middle School decrease due to pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - School leaders at Cape Central Middle School have plans to keep bullying incidents to a minimum.
“In our middle school, right now we’re seeing fewer cases of bullying behaviors. I think that has a lot to do with smaller class size,” Becky Wright said.
Counselor Becky Wright said at Cape Central Middle School, students stick together in groups. She said that gives them fewer opportunities to interact with others outside their own classes.
“A lot of those behaviors tend to be in unstructured settings which is mostly lunch and recess,” Wright said.
Now, the goal is building stronger relationships with those small group of students.
“It’s been really going well this year, everything gets adjusted a little bit because of the situation but we’re very creative, so we’ve come up with some really creative situations and solutions,” Wright said.
Solutions like a bully reporting application on all students' computers.
“They can report it on a google form and we immediately within 24 hours address everything that comes through on that app,” Wright said.
They also use an online word filter system that notifies school administrators of potential bullying.
“It picks up key words in emails that students might send such as the word bullying or fighting, something like that,” Sandra Rhinehart said.
Assistant Principal, Sandra Rhinehart, said administrators and counselors act on those notifications quickly.
“We’re very on top of things, I think we have a lot of things in place, the bully app and then the email system,” Rhinehart said.
“We have talked as a team about when we do go back to normal, hopefully, if we do go back to normal, continue to have those small groups with the same teacher at every recess,” Wright said.
Wright said there’s also fewer cyberbullying cases this year compared to the past two school years.
