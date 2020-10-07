Bi-County Health Department reports 2 new COVID-19 related deaths; 36 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 36 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in the Franklin-Williamson County region.
One of the two deaths was a Franklin County resident, and the other was Williamson County resident in long term care facility.
Both were previously confirmed to have acquired the disease and have passed away from COVID-related disease.
Franklin County has 18 new cases and Williamson County has also has 18 new cases.
To date, there have been a total of 1,524 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 617 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19.
There have been 57 deaths in Williamson County and 6 deaths in Franklin County.
995 have recovered in Williamson County and 417 have recovered in Franklin County.
