Arrest warrants lead to location of stolen U-Haul

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - On October 4 2020, officers with the Murray Police Department went to a location on South 10th Street to serve an arrest warrant.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with Shawn Lemley (29) of Murray, Ky. and confirmed that he had two warrants for his arrest.
The interaction with Lemley led to the search of a U-Haul in Lemley’s possession.
Officers located methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
Officers also spoke with a representative with U-Haul who said they were preparing to report the vehicle as stolen out of Tennessee as it was supposed to be returned weeks prior.
Lemley was charged with Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or more, Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana; he was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
He was also charged with two counts of Failure to Appear in relation to his active arrest warrants.
