Ameren Missouri, Emerson to give away 7,000 smart thermostats

“With many Missourians spending more time at home during the pandemic, now is the perfect time to make energy-efficient upgrades to reduce their electricity use,” said Jamie Froedge, executive president of Emerson’s Commercial & Residential Solutions business. “A Sensi smart thermostat is an easy way to upgrade your HVAC setup and is the only smart thermostat to win ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. ENERGY STAR has found that smart thermostats can help customers save up to $180 a year by using programmable features to heat and cool their homes more efficiently.”