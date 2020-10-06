81-year-old hit by truck, driver cited

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - An 81-year-old woman was injured after she was hit by a truck in Mayfield, Kentucky on Monday, October 5.
Emergency crews rushed to the intersection of South 9th Street and Broadway for a report of a pedestrian getting hit by a vehicle.
According to police, Wilma Gorham was walking across 9th Street to a local business when a truck backed into her and knocked her to the ground.
A crew with Mayfield Fire Department & Mayfield-Graves EMS transported Gorham to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries.
The driver of the truck, 28-year-old Zachary Boyd, was cited for no operator’s license.
