What you need to know Oct. 6

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, October 6.
Isolated light-to-patchy fog is possible this morning.
Wake-up temps will be chilly. Morning lows are in the upper 30s to low 40s.
This afternoon will be sunny and slightly warmer, with highs in the mid 70s.
Tonight will be warmer with temps in the upper 40s to low 50s with clear skies.
Above temps in the 70s to low 80s will stick around through next week.
Clouds will increase over the weekend.
A few isolated showers are also possible from remnants of Hurricane Delta.
- President Donald Trump returned to the White House Monday night after leaving the military hospital where he was receiving an unprecedented level of care for COVID-19.
- Shuttered by COVID-19 infections, the Republican-led Senate is refusing to delay confirmation of President Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court.
- The White House has blocked new FDA guidelines on bringing potential vaccines for COVID-19 to market that would almost certainly have prevented their approval before the Nov. 3 election.
- A hunter found a man’s body in the northeastern part of Butler County.
- The SEMO Major Case Squad has been activated after the body of a woman was found in a ditch near Chaffee, Mo.
- The Houston Fire Department says three workers were killed during a partial collapse of a high-rise building under construction.
- Tropical Storm Delta rapidly strengthened into a hurricane in the Caribbean Monday. The storm is expected to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast later in the week.
- The staggering scale of California’s wildfires reached another milestone Monday: A single fire surpassed 1 million acres.
- Firefighters in Kennett are starting a project to educate senior citizens about the importance of fire safety and fall prevention.
- Grey Lady Ghost Tours have been canceled this year due to COVID-19, but the ghost stories continue online.
- The National Zoo has confirmed that its 6-week old baby panda is a boy.
