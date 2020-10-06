Warmer weather ahead

Lots of sunshine and nice temperatures expected this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s, with a few areas even hitting the upper 70s. Under clear skies tonight, it will get chilly again, but it does not look as cold as the past couple of nights. Most areas will dip into the 40s and 50s. More sunshine on the way for your Wednesday. Highs will soar into the 80s for you Wednesday. More clouds push into the area on Thursday. We are watching Hurricane Delta closely for the possibility of some rain for the weekend.