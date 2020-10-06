Now Cat. 2, Hurricane Delta roars toward Mexico’s Yucatan

Data from a U.S. Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Delta’s will continue to strengthen as its forward speed increases, the U.S. Hurricane Center said. It’s expected to hit the Yucatan as a major hurricane Wednesday before moving over the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday. Forecasters warned of an extremely dangerous storm surge raising water levels by as much as 6 to 9 feet (2 to 3 meters), accompanied by large and dangerous waves, and flash flooding inland.