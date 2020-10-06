Small earthquake registers south of Doniphan, Mo.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded near the Missouri-Arkansas border on Tuesday morning, October 6.
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.6 earthquake registered 3.7 miles north east of Maynard, Arkansas at 9:11 a.m. This is less than 20 miles south of Doniphan, Missouri.
The depth of the earthquake measured 7.45 miles.
At this time, no one has reported feeling the quake.
The earthquake is part of the New Madrid Seismic Network.
