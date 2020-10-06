SIH Logan Primary Care Herrin to partially re-open

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Walk-in Clinic at SIH Logan Primary Care Herrin will re-open Wednesday, October 7 at 8 a.m. following a one-day closure associated with COVID-19 cases among employees.
At this time, SIH anticipates the full clinic, including laboratory and imaging services, will resume normal operations at noon Wednesday.
In the interim, video and telephone visits are being offered to patients with their primary care provider.
For the continued safety and well-being of patients and employees, the entire facility underwent a deep clean on Tuesday, October 6.
SIH believes COVID-19 risk to patients is minimal as staff wore appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) during all patient encounters.
For anyone desiring a test, the SIH COVID-19 Hotline at 844.988.7800 is available from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. seven days a week with drive-through testing at SIH Urgent Care in Marion and near the campus of SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale at Rt. 13 and Poplar St.
Individuals are encouraged to call the SIH COVID-19 Hotline for an appointment time.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.