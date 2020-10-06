SIH Logan Primary Care in Herrin, Ill. to temporarily close after multiple staff members test positive for COVID-19

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - SIH Logan Primary Care will be closed on Tuesday, October 6 for deep cleaning.
According to SIH, several employees tested positive for COVID-19.
All appointments were canceled. The temporary closure includes the lab, imaging and walk-in-clinic at the Herrin location only.
Patients in need of medical care on Tuesday were encouraged to visit the SIH Walk-in Clinic on the campus of John A. Logan College in Carterville or SIH Urgent Care in Marion.
SIH is working with the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department to begin contact tracing.
According to SIH, all staff wore appropriate personal protective equipment during all patient encounters. At this time, SIH believed the risk to patients treated at the clinic is minimal.
“We will continue to vigorously monitor this ongoing situation and share more information as to clinic re-opening as soon as possible,” said SIH Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of SIH Medical Group Darrell Bryant.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.