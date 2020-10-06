S7HD to host flu shot clinics

SOUTHEN SEVEN COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is encouraging everyone to get their annual flu shot to reduce the overall burden of respiratory illnesses.
Throughout October, S7HD will hold several community flu clinics throughout the southern seven region.
October 14
- Olmsted City Hall – 9:00 to 11:00
- Golconda Golden Circle Senior Center – 10:00 to 2:00
- McClure Village Hall – 10:00-12:00
October 16
- Anna S7HD Public Health Clinic – 3:00 to 6:00
October 21
- Elizabethtown Golden Circle Senior Center – 9:00 to 12:00
October 28
- Shawnee Community College Main Campus in Ullin – Time to be determined
Flu shots are also available at each Southern Seven clinic office during regular business hours.
Vaccines are covered whole or in part by most insurance companies.
Be sure to bring your insurance card with you.
Regular and High Dose vaccine (for those 65 and older) will be available.
Those getting a flu shot are asked to wear clothing that does not restrict access to the upper arm.
You will also be asked to follow all CDC guidelines to protect yourself and others from community spread of COVID-19 including wearing a face covering or mask.
Individuals who are suspected or confirmed COVID-19 positive, regardless of symptoms, should postpone getting a flu shot until they have met the criteria to discontinue their isolation to avoid exposing healthcare personnel and other patients to the virus that causes COVID-19.
When scheduling or confirming appointments for vaccination you should notify S7HD in advance if you, or any member of your family, currently have or develop any symptoms of COVID-19.
The CDC recommends getting your flu vaccine by the end of October, before flu season begins, since it takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection.
For more information visit https://www.cdc.gov/flu/season/faq-flu-season-2020-2021.htm or call Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.