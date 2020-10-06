S7HD confirms 41 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHEN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reports 41 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by county, gender and age are as follows:
- Alexander County: One female 20s
- Hardin County: One female 40s
- Johnson County: One female under 5, three males 30s, one female 50s, one male 50s
- Pulaski County: One male 10s, one female 40s
- Union County: One male 10s, two females 20s, four males 20s, one female 30s, four males 30s, two females 40s, six males 40s, three females 50s, two males 50s, three females 60s, three males 70s
S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 1,295 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven.
There are currently 362 active cases in the region.
To date, 905 individuals from the Southern Seven region have recovered.
Southern Seven reports 25 deaths in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.