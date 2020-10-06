Paducah businesses impacted by QuiltWeek cancellation

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The American Quilter’s Society canceled this year and next year’s QuiltWeek shows due to the pandemic.
It’s a multi-million dollar economic impact on the region. This impacts small businesses in the area.
“Every year it brings in 20 to 30 thousand people,” Todd Blume said.
Todd Blume owns Paducah Beer Werks. He said his brewery typically does well during QuiltWeek shows.
“Usually it’s so busy and there’s so much traffic, a lot of the locals just kind of stay away for a little while but we always get new people exploring Paducah and enjoying downtown,” Blume said.
“Hopefully this year we’ll keep the locals here and continue to do great business.”
Malinda Neihoff owns Respite Bed and Breakfast. She said its impacted as well.
“We were definitely looking forward to the revenue we were going to get from the quilt show,” Neihoff said.
“We were considering the slow season that we have had, we were definitely looking forward to that business.”
She said she’s seeing multiple cancellations in rooms and the banquet hall.
“We’re disappointed but we’re doing the best we can and making do in the meantime,” Neihoff said.
Blume said he thinks the cancellation is for the best.
“It’s only going to build up more, it’s going to give them time to do even more special events. I look forward to it and of course want everyone to be safe,” Blume said.
The American Quilter’s Society said QuiltWeek show deposits and entry fees will be refunded within 60 days.
