1,617 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,617 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, October 6, including 32 additional deaths.
IDPH reported a total of 305,011 cases, including 8,836 deaths.
As of Monday night, 1,673 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 384 patients were in the ICU and 159 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, a total of 5,974,469 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
