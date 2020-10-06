KYTC issues annual ‘Antler Alert’ for increase in deer collisions

“October, November, and December account for about half of the deer-car collisions each year,” Poat said. “Out of Kentucky’s 120 counties, we have several that are ranked in the top 40 for deer collisions statewide. Graves, Marshall, Calloway, and Lyon counties are in the Top 40 for deer-vehicle collisions in 2019. McCracken County hovers just off that top 40 list.”