Jackson Co. reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Jackson County Health Department was notified on Tuesday of eight more Jackson County residents confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.
The individuals are as follows:
• Female –one in her thirties and two in their fifties
• Male – one under 10, two in their twenties, one in his forties and one in his sixties.
They are being placed in isolation.
Thirty-nine active cases are currently being managed.
To date, there have been 1,306 confirmed cases in the county, including 24 related deaths.
One individual was released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 1,243 individuals.
