ISP arrest two in multi-county crime spree

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - On October 1, 2020 at approximately 12:30 a.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) District 22 Patrol was advised of an armed robbery which had just occurred at the Casey’s General Store located at 306 N. 1st Street, Vienna, Ill.
Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, Vienna Police Department, and ISP Troopers arrived within minutes, locating the suspect vehicle nearby.
A short pursuit ensued as the suspects fled the scene, ending at U.S. Route 45 near Roosevelt Loop, north of Vienna.
Law enforcement officers took Robert R. Sanders, a 49-year-old male of Owensboro, Ky. and Deangela G. Lindsey, a 39-year-old female of Coleman, AL into custody without incident.
ISP Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) - Zone 7 was requested to assist in the investigation.
ISP DCI Agents discovered the suspects had stolen a vehicle in Owensboro several days ago and had been in the Massac County, Ill. area leading up to the robbery in Vienna.
On October 2, 2020, the Johnson County State’s Attorney Tambra K. Cain’s office charged Sanders with 2) counts of Aggravated Robbery (Class 1 Felony), Vehicular Hijacking (Class 1 Felony), and Attempted Aggravated Robbery (Class 2 Felony).
These charges carry a bond of $100,000.
Lindsey was charged in Johnson County with 2) counts of Aggravated Robbery (Class 1 Felony), Vehicular Hijacking (Class 1 Felony), and Aggravated Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle (Class 1 Felony).
These charges also carry a bond of $100,000.
On October 6, 2020, the Massac County State’s Attorney Josh Stratemeyer’s office charged Sanders and Lindsey with Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle (Class 2 Felony).
Both are being held in the Massac County Jail.
The investigation being led by ISP DCI Zone 7 into this series of events is open and on-going.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call ISP DuQuoin Communications Center at (618) 542-2171 Extension 1207.
No additional information is being released at this time.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.