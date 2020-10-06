Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 543 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths on Monday.
A total of 73,158 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,214 deaths and 12,445 recoveries.
Kentucky’s positivity rate is 4.69 percent.
Currently, 1,539,707 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.
