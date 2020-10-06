Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 28 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, October 6.
One additional death was a man in his 70s from Williamson County who was from a long-term care facility. The health department said he was previously diagnosed with COVID-19 and died from COVID-19-related illness.
The new positive cases are being isolated. They include:
Franklin County
- Females - one in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s and two in their 70s
- Males - one child under 10, one teenager, one in their 30s and two in their 70s
Williamson County
- Females - Two teenagers, three in their 30s, two in their 40s, two in their 50s, two in their 60s and one in their 70s
- Males - one in their 20s, one in their 50s, two in their 60s and one in their 70s
As of Tuesday, a total of 1,506 cases were reported in Williamson County with 56 deaths and 995 recoveries. In Franklin County, a total of 599 cases were reported, including five deaths and 417 recoveries.
