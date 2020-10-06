First Alert: Sunny, slightly warmer afternoon

(KFVS) - Isolated light-to-patchy fog is possible this morning.
Wake-up temps will be chilly. Morning lows are in the upper 30s to low 40s.
This afternoon will be sunny and slightly warmer, with highs in the mid 70s.
Tonight will be warmer with temps in the upper 40s to low 50s with clear skies.
Above temps in the 70s to low 80s will stick around through next week.
Clouds will increase over the weekend.
A few isolated showers are also possible from remnants of Hurricane Delta.
