Egyptian Health Dept. reports 19 more COVID-19 cases
By Jessica Ladd | October 6, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT - Updated October 6 at 5:12 PM

SOUTHEN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Egyptian Health Department was notified on October 6, 2020, of nineteen Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The individuals include:

Saline County

o a male, under the age of 12, case status in progress

o a female, in her teens, at home and in isolation

o a female, in her 20s, case status in progress

o a male, in his 20s, at home and in isolation

o a female, in her 30s, at home and in isolation

o a male, in his 30s, case status in progress

o a male, in his 40s, at home and in isolation

o a male, in his 40s, at home and in isolation

o a male, in his 40s, at home and in isolation

o a female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation

o a male, in his 50s, at home and in isolation

o a male, in his 50s, at home and in isolation

o a male, in his 50s, at home and in isolation

o a male, in his 60s, at home and in isolation

Gallatin County

o a male, in his 40s, at home and in isolation

o a female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation

o a female, in her 80s, at home and in isolation

White County

o a male, in his 60s, at home and in isolation

o a male, in his 70s, at home and in isolation

To date, Saline County has had a total of 428 lab confirmed positives, including six deaths.

White County has had a total of 194 lab-confirmed positives and one death, and Gallatin County has a total of 84 lab confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

