Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to low water

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Due to low water on the Mississippi River, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry has closed for the remainder of Tuesday, October 6.
The Cairo Gauge was at 11.48 ft at 2 p.m., Tuesday.
It is expected to rebound about a foot by Wednesday morning.
The Hickman-Dorena Ferry plans to reopen on the normal schedule on Wednesday morning at 7 a.m., CDT.
Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to https://www.facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry .
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.
