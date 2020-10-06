Crews work to salvage barge on Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau

By Amber Ruch | October 6, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT - Updated October 6 at 2:35 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A salvage operation is underway on the Mississippi River to remove a barge.

Lance Engle, a dredging project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said a barge carrying cement mix sank in mid-January 2020.

The barge company is required to remove the barge. However, work could not begin until river levels were low enough.

Drone12: Barge on the Mississippi River 10/1

Engle said it could take several months to remove the barge because they believe the cement had hardened.

Timothy Veach, a chief waterways manager for the U.S. Coast Guard, said it is especially important to remove the barge to keep the channel clear for other barges.

Barges need a 9-foot depth for easy navigation.

If water levels were to get too low, Veach said the sunken barge could become a hazard for other traffic along the river.

The Coast Guard issued a broadcast to mariners alerting them about the work narrowing the channel by Cape Girardeau.

