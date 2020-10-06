Crews work to salvage barge on Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A salvage operation is underway on the Mississippi River to remove a barge.
Lance Engle, a dredging project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said a barge carrying cement mix sank in mid-January 2020.
The barge company is required to remove the barge. However, work could not begin until river levels were low enough.
Engle said it could take several months to remove the barge because they believe the cement had hardened.
Timothy Veach, a chief waterways manager for the U.S. Coast Guard, said it is especially important to remove the barge to keep the channel clear for other barges.
Barges need a 9-foot depth for easy navigation.
If water levels were to get too low, Veach said the sunken barge could become a hazard for other traffic along the river.
The Coast Guard issued a broadcast to mariners alerting them about the work narrowing the channel by Cape Girardeau.
