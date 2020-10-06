Crews respond to train, SEMI crash in Union Co., Ill.

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple crews responded to a crash involving a train and a semi-tractor trailer in Union County, Illinois on Tuesday, October 6.
The crash happened before noon near Foster Loop Road and Route 3. This is between Wolf Lake and Ware.
According to the sheriff’s office, no one was hurt in the crash.
The circumstances surrounding the crash are not clear at this time.
Deputies and first responders are in the process of gathering information.
Heartland News has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.