Construction to begin on Carbondale roundabout

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale will begin construction of a new roundabout on Monday, October 19.
It will be located at the intersection of W. Chautauqua Street and S. McLafferty Road.
During the first phase of the work, drivers should expect S. Briarwood Drive and S. McLafferty Road to be closed at the intersection with W. Chautauqua Street. During phase one, the city said Chautauqua Street will remain open.
Detour signs will be in place to help drivers.
For more information, you can call the City’s Engineering Division at 618-457-3270.
