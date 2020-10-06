Clear and Cool Tuesday Morning

Cool temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s across our areas this morning. Skies will be clear with isolated light to patchy fog possible. Sunny skies dominate the day again with temperatures slightly warmer in the mid 70s by the afternoon.
Tonight, clear skies but with even warmer temps in the upper 40s to low 50s heading in to Wednesday. We are looking to hold on to above average temps starting Wednesday through next week.
Clouds will increase over the weekend. This is when we will watch for a few isolated showers which would be remnants of Hurricane Delta.
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.