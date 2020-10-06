Charleston R-1 Schools closed for one week after spike in COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi County Health Department recommended all students and staff stay home from Charleston R-1 Schools this week, after an increase of coronavirus cases.
“There’s always frustration when you can’t be face to face school and you can’t have normal activities," said Jeremy Siebert, Charleston School District Superintendent.
According to Siebert, the number of coronavirus cases in students and staff spiked, so students are learning from home the week of October 5.
“I probably share the view of a lot of superintendents, and it’s frustrating to try to have school and have to quarantine students that are not symptomatic, and things like that. But it is what it is right now. We’re all having to deal with it," said Siebert.
“It’s about safety, and we’re trying to make sure that everybody stays healthy and doing the right things that we can," said Michael Minner, Charleston Schools Athletic Director and Art Teacher.
But it’s tough on the students, according to Minner.
“They wake up in the morning and things have changed on them. They’re not in their normal, daily routines. You know normally you go to school from eight to three, and then you get out and practice starts at 3:20," he said.
The district also canceled their football game against Sikeston, something Minner said both teams and fans look forward to every year.
“We’re just trying to do the best that we can to make a good situation out of something that’s not real bright right now," said Minner.
“We’re dealing with it as we go, hoping for something from the state or federal level where they will relax some of these guidelines, to where we can have school," said Siebert.
According to Siebert, students and staff will be back in school buildings Monday, October 12.
