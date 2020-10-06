Cape Girardeau Police Dept. raising money for diversity scholarship

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said they are teaming up with the SEMO football team to clean cars.
“We’re going to just host a fundraiser,” he said.
The plan is to raise money for their new Minority Police Academy Scholarship Fund.
“We’re trying to attract any type of minority candidates so we can have a good demographic in our department,” he said.
They will be washing cars for free in the parking lot. He said this is just one of their initiatives to bridge the gap between officers and the community during unprecedented times.
“The idea of having a police department that’s in touch with the community that we serve is vital to creating some trust and some partnership within the city,” he said.
Right now, only five out of the 80 sworn-in officers on their force is a minority. African Americans make up 13 percent of Cape Girardeau’s city population of 40,000.
“I think it’s a great move, I think it’s an excellent move,” he said.
Scott Johnson is a pastor of Soulful Harvest Ministries, and a local activist against violence.
“I clearly believe that it makes a difference when you go into an environment and you look and see familiar face," Johnson said. “It’ll change everything. It’ll change the scope of the people around.”
And that is the goal Sgt. Hann said they aim to use in order to bring change to the Cape Girardeau community.
“The more likely they are to kind of have some trust and create that good relationship that we’re working for,” he said.
