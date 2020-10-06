Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center holds drive-thru flu clinics

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center will hold drive-thru flu clinics every Tuesday in October and November, except October 27.
People were lined up at 8:30 a.m. waiting when the clinic opened at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6. The line was at least 10 cars long.
“It’s the first time we’ve tried this,” said Jennifer Volkerding-Trinka, assistant director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center. “It’s our answer to the pandemic that is going on. We typically start off our flu clinic season with the Osage Centre, but we didn’t want to bring everyone inside.”
Health center employees ask that you be patient when you arrive, as they can only move as fast as they can process people’s insurance.
There will be a COVID-19 health screening before you receive your shot, but you can stay in your car throughout the whole process.
“There is no vaccine for COVID, there is a vaccine for flu,” Volkerding-Trinka said. “Flu is a preventable disease, so we encourage everybody to get their flu shot so they can at least be protected from flu this year.”
Because they’re not taking appointments, the health center doesn’t have an estimate on how many people they serve at the clinics.
