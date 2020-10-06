Cape County Approves Temperature Kiosk Purchase

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
Cape Girardeau County officials approved the purchase of 6 temperature verification kiosks on Monday. The purchase is on more step in an ongoing effort to help detect covid19 symptoms before entering county buildings.
Thanks to the Cares Act, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s department can now add another essential purchase to it’s equipment arsenal.
“The temperature verification kiosk will allow us to have no hands involved in taking someone’s temperature.”
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson says having the device will speed up the process, when entering the Courthouse.
“It will allow for social distancing as people enter into the courthouse. It will be set up along the same corridor of equipment as the scanning system to check everyone as security reasons as they enter the courthouse.”
Currently when you walk into the cape county courthouse there is a healthcare professional who will take your temperature with a handheld device. But, by the end of the year she will be replaced with a new temperature taking kiosk that looks like a smartphone.
“And they will step up to it. It will verify their temperature if they have one or if they don’t. If they have a temperature it will have an alert. It can also email it to certain people if they need to be notified. And that way if they do have a temperature, they will be told they can’t enter the building.”
She says all of the kiosk’s will be purchased for long time use.
“They will become our property and they can be put in place and left in place for any future needs. Even after the pandemic passes.”
Sheriff Dickerson says the new Temperature Verification Kiosk’s will be at the cape county courthouse, the sheriffs department and the juvenile detention center.
