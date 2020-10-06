Big warm up tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -After another chilly start to our day, temperatures warmed rapidly with lots of sunshine across the Heartland. Temperatures this evening will fall quickly after sunset but not as low as we saw this morning. Lows tomorrow morning will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Wednesday will be sunny and very warm. Highs temperatures will reach the lower to middle 80s in most areas. Our far western counties could evening see temperatures approach the upper 80s.
We are watching Hurricane Delta closely as it heads towards the Gulf Coast. A couple of forecast models bring Delta into parts of the Heartland. If this happens we could see heavy rain for a few areas. If you have any outdoor plans this weekend stay up to date on the latest forecast as changes are likely depending on what Delta eventually does.
