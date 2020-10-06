All QuiltWeek Shows for 2021 canceled

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The American Quilter’s Society announced that all AQS 2021 QuiltWeek Shows have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The announcement was made on Tuesday, October 6.
AQS believes the decision was made in the best health and safety interest for attendees, vendors, participants and volunteers.
The quilt shows had been scheduled for February 24-27 in Daytona Beach, March 24-27 in Branson and April 21-24 in Paducah.
All 2021 AQS QuiltWeek Show deposits and entry fees will be fully refunded within sixty days.
AQS said they “committed to providing the quilting community with high-quality quilt programming, education, and materials until it is safe to meet in person once again.”
In June, AQS canceled the remaining 2020 QuiltWeek Shows that were scheduled for Paducah, Lancaster - The Nook, Grand Rapids and Charleston.
The 2019 Spring QuiltWeek in Paducah generated an economic impact of $25.5 million.
Thousands attend the event every spring. Quilt enthusiasts travel from nearly every state and from several countries every year.
Paducah, known as Quilt City USA, has hosted Spring AQS QuiltWeek for the past 35 years.
