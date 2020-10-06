Additional public input sought on planning for new U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Illinois Department of Transportation are seeking another round of public input on plans to construct a replacement for the U.S. 51/U.S. 60/U.S. 62 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge between Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Cairo, Illinois.
Construction on a new bridge is expected to start in 5 to 10 years.
The project team is offering the public an opportunity to review updated information then participate in an online survey to help guide the planning process.
Anyone with an interest in the project may go to http://www.US51Bridge.com from October 16 to October 30, 2020, to review online displays and provide input via a survey.
The information and survey are also available at the public libraries in Wickliffe and Cairo.
Preliminary engineering, environmental analysis and planning for a new bridge over the Ohio River continue.
Opened in 1938, the 82-year-old bridge that connects Wickliffe in Ballard County, Kentucky, with Cairo in Alexander County, Illinois, is in fair condition with narrow lanes and shoulders.
The purpose of the U.S. 51 Bridge Project is to improve cross-river mobility by addressing the functional limitations of the existing bridge and approach spans.
Ensuring the public is aware of the phases of this proposed work, the various alternatives, and providing opportunities for the public to become informed, and involved, is critical as project planning progresses.
It is also important for the project team and KYTC to acknowledge stakeholder input and feedback to gain an understanding of project impact on nearby communities and the region.
The online public review will begin at 8 a.m. CDT on October 16 and continue through 5 p.m. CDT on October 30 on the Project website at http://www.US51bridge.com.
A short video introduces a self-guided tour of the project story-map.
The website provides current and updated information about the Project, including alternatives considered, the proposed preferred alternative, the current fact sheet, and a link to a brief survey.
Printed copies will also be made available at the Wickliffe Public Library, 257 North 4th St., and at the Cairo Public Library, 1609 Washington Ave.
A copy of the printed materials is available to the public via mail by contacting Keith Todd at the KYTC District 1 office by calling (270) 898-2431 or by emailing a request to kytc.District1info@ky.gov.
Responses from the public review survey will become a part of the official record for the Project.
Once compiled, the meeting record is available for review and copying after an Open Records Request is submitted and approved.
All Open Record Requests must be submitted to the Office of Legal Services, Transportation Cabinet Office Building, 200 Mero Street, Frankfort, KY 40622.
In accordance with the American Disabilities Act (ADA), if anyone has a disability and requires assistance, please notify Keith Todd no later than Friday, October 23.
Printed materials are available upon request.
Please call, mail, or email your request to the address listed below. Please address any questions regarding this meeting or Project to:
Keith Todd
KYTC District 1
5501 Kentucky Dam Road
Paducah, KY 42003
Phone (270) 898-2431
The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge serves as a north-south connector for U.S. 51, as well as an east-west transportation corridor for U.S. 60 and U.S. 62.
The bridge carries about 7,000 vehicles per day between Kentucky and Illinois. About 35 percent of that is commercial trucks.
The bridge is currently undergoing deck and joint work that limits the bridge to one-lane traffic with an 8 ft., 6-inch maximum load width and alternating flow controlled by an automated signal.
The work, expected to be completed around Oct 25, is aimed at getting the existing bridge in optimum condition while planning for the construction of a new bridge continues.
