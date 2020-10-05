Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Office ask public’s help locating stolen vehicle

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff would like the public’s assistance in locating a stolen vehicle.
The vehicle was stolen from the rural north end of Carterville in Williamson County on September 27 during the early morning hours.
The vehicle is described as a White 1999 Ford F250 with a 4 ½ inch lift kit to raise the vehicle, as well as a large metal fuel tank in the back.
Anyone with information about this case or the location of the stolen vehicle is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or Williamson County Crimestoppers by calling 1-800-414-TIPS (8477).
