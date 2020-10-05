What you need to know Oct. 5

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, October 5.
Grab a coat before you head out the door this morning!
It is the coldest morning of the season with wake-up temperatures in the 30s.
There is a Frost Advisory in effect through 8 a.m.
The rest of the day will continue to be cool, due to air from the north remaining stationary over the Heartland.
Highs this afternoon will be in the 60s with sunny skies.
Tonight will be slightly warmer with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.
The rest of the week will warm up quickly each day.
Average temps will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Rain chances remain low.
- Doctors said President Trump’s health is improving and that he could be discharged as early as Monday.
- Sikeston Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting at the Cotton Carnival that injured a teenager.
- Two men were flown to a hospital after they were shot in Steele, Mo.
- An investigation continues into what caused of a fire on the property of Teen Challenge in Cape Girardeau County.
- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and first lady Teresa Parson have been cleared to return to work Monday, according to the governor.
- Kentucky has reported its highest daily and weekly total of new COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth since the pandemic began.
- The United States Supreme Court begins a new term today and will hear cases remotely, but the main focus is when will a new justice be confirmed following the vacant seat left behind following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
- Deadly wildfires in California have burned more than 4 million acres this year — more than double the previous record for the most land burned in a single year in the state.
- Activists are calling for a police officer in Kansas City, Missouri, to be fired after video showed him kneel on a pregnant woman’s back as he arrested her.
- A New York father shot shielding his three children from gunfire is speaking out, as he continues to struggle with related health problems.
- Pumpkin Spice is ruling and reigning over all things food, drink and basically, everything else.
