Wayne & Butler Counties receives more than $2.6M to modernize water infrastructure

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - The Trump Administration, along with Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Missouri Jeff Case, announced that the USDA is investing $2,666,876 to the Public Water Supply and Sewerage District No. 4 of Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri.
The district will make improvements to its water treatment and distribution system, benefitting more than 1,800 users.
“Modernizing the infrastructure that delivers safe drinking water to rural Missourians is vital to the public health, economic development, and prosperity of the state’s small towns and cities,” said Trump Administration Official State Director Case. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural Missouri in building stronger and healthier communities, like those served by Public Water Supply and Sewerage District No. 4 of Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
USDA is providing Public Water Supply and Sewerage District No. 4 of Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri a $1,430,000 loan and a $1,236,876 grant through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program.
The water system currently experiences excessive water losses resulting in frequent boil orders for customers.
To better serve its customers, the district will repair or replace inefficiencies in the water system and improve outdated equipment.
Planned improvements include replacing meter supply lines, correcting main line leaks, correcting check valve issues, power supply upgrades and other improvements to one well and both booster pump stations, rehabilitating all water storage tanks, constructing a new well, installing stand-by power to all pumping and control units, and installing new radio read water meters.
This modern infrastructure will help the district provide clean, safe drinking water to is users.
