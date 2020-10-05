Vehicle hit by gunfire in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police officers responded to a shots-fired call Sunday night on the 400 block of E. Snider.
Officers learned that around 9:30 p.m. some unknown suspects fired shots from a moving vehicle in the area.
The suspect vehicle is described as a white Kia, possible an Optima.
There is no suspect information at this time.
No one was hurt in the shooting, but a vehicle in the area did get hit by gunfire.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.
