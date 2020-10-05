Traveling mural brings awareness to domestic violence

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Safe House for Women wants people to know they are not alone during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
A mural of a butterfly is traveling to different businesses in Cape Girardeau and Jackson to show support for domestic violence survivors.
“It was just an honor when I was asked to do this," said Kori Demyan, the mural artist. “The butterfly itself represents endurance, change, and hope, and I believe that if we can come together as a community, there is hope to end this. End domestic violence.”
“Anything that we can do that shows how much we understand and support survivors of domestic violence is really important," said Jessica Hill, Safe House for Women Executive Director.
According to Hill, there’s a need for support right now more than ever.
“When the pandemic first started, we saw for maybe about six weeks a decrease in calls and request for shelter. And then a very sharp increase. So from last year to this year, we have more than doubled the number of adults and kids that we have provided shelter for," said Hill.
As the mural makes its way around different locations, she wants women to know there are people to turn to.
“They are not alone. Not only is the Safe House here to help them, but our community is very supportive of them and wants to help them to build a new life that’s safe for themselves and for their children," said Hill.
Demyan hopes they see a reflection of themselves in the mural too.
“They’re still powerful. They’re still worthy. They still have a purpose. And just because they might be in a rough spot in their life, does not mean it’s the end. You know there is hope, because you can spread your wings and you can fly," said Demyan.
If you take a picture in front of the mural, Safe House created the hastag #safehousedvmonth to share on social media.
Here’s the mural’s schedule:
October 1-5 - Pastimes Antiques
October 6-8 - Southeast Missouri State University UC
October 15-16 - Stitched & Stamped, Jackson
October 17 - Cape Riverfront Market
October 22-24 - Hutson’s Big Sandy Superstore
October 26-30 - Safe House Thrift Shop
Safe House is still accepting requests from businesses to showcase the mural during the month of October. Call Safe House at (573) 335-7745 to request a date.
