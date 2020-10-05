768th COVID-19 case reported in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department announced twelve more COVID-19 cases on Monday.
- A Graves County resident in her 60′s tested positive
- A Graves County resident in her 60′s tested positive
- A Graves County resident in her 20′s tested positive
- A Graves County resident in his 50′s tested positive
- A Graves County resident in his 30′s tested positive
- A Graves County resident in her 20′s tested positive
- A Graves County resident in her 20′s tested positive
- A Graves County resident in his 40′s tested positive
- A Graves County resident between 0-10 tested positive
- A Graves County resident in her 30′s tested positive
- A Graves County resident in her 50′s tested positive
- A Graves County resident in his 30′s tested positive
There have now been 768 coronavirus cases in the county.
