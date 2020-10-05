768th COVID-19 case reported in Graves Co.

768th COVID-19 case reported in Graves Co.
The Graves County Health Department announced twelve more COVID-19 cases on Monday. (Source: KAUZ)
By Jessica Ladd | October 5, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT - Updated October 5 at 6:45 PM

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department announced twelve more COVID-19 cases on Monday.

  • A Graves County resident in her 60′s tested positive
  • A Graves County resident in her 60′s tested positive
  • A Graves County resident in her 20′s tested positive
  • A Graves County resident in his 50′s tested positive
  • A Graves County resident in his 30′s tested positive
  • A Graves County resident in her 20′s tested positive
  • A Graves County resident in her 20′s tested positive
  • A Graves County resident in his 40′s tested positive
  • A Graves County resident between 0-10 tested positive
  • A Graves County resident in her 30′s tested positive
  • A Graves County resident in her 50′s tested positive
  • A Graves County resident in his 30′s tested positive

There have now been 768 coronavirus cases in the county.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.