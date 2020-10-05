Teen injured in crash involving school bus

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An Almo, Kentucky teenager was injured in a crash with a school bus on Monday morning, October 5.
The crash happened at 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 121 and Airport Road in Calloway County.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old driving a red Dodge Dakota attempted to make a left turn onto Highway 121 and failed to yield to an oncoming bus.
The bus hit the driver’s side door of the pick-up truck.
An ambulance transported the teen to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
No students were on the bus at the time of the crash.
