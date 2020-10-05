Teen injured in crash involving school bus

Teen injured in crash involving school bus
According to deputies, the 17-year-old driver of a red pick-up truck attempted to make a left turn onto Hwy. 121, but failed to yield to an on-coming school bus. The bus hit the door of the truck on the driver's side. (Source: Calloway County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller | October 5, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT - Updated October 5 at 10:19 AM

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An Almo, Kentucky teenager was injured in a crash with a school bus on Monday morning, October 5.

The crash happened at 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 121 and Airport Road in Calloway County.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old driving a red Dodge Dakota attempted to make a left turn onto Highway 121 and failed to yield to an oncoming bus.

The bus hit the driver’s side door of the pick-up truck.

An ambulance transported the teen to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.