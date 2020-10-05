TDH: More than 2,000 new cases in Tennessee, 20 additional deaths

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health reported 20 more deaths and over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in the Volunteer State Monday afternoon.
Tennessee now has a total of 203,699 cases of which 195,220 are confirmed and 8,479 are probable.
The state’s death toll has now risen to 2,597 with the addition of 20 new deaths. Of that total, 2,489 are confirmed and 108 are probable.
More than 180,000 Tennesseans have recovered from the virus and 815 are currently hospitalized.
TDH reports over 3 million coronavirus tests have been administered across the state.
The Shelby County Health Department reported 95 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in Shelby County Monday morning.
There have been 32,048 cases reported across the county since the first case was identified in mid-March. The county has also seen a total of 488 deaths.
SCHD says there are 1,267 active cases accounting for 4% of all cases in Shelby County and just over 6,800 people are in quarantine.
The health department’s latest positivity rate by week from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26 comes in at 5.2%. Health officials have been working to keep this rate low as an indication of the decreasing spread of the virus throughout the community.
The downward trend has led officials with the COVID-19 task force to loosen restrictions in the latest health directive that are set to be released this week.
SCHD is also keeping watch over long term care facilities that have reported COVID-19 clusters. Data shows there are 20 facilities currently under investigation.
A separate set of facilities have recovered from their clusters. SCHD says a facility must go 28 consecutive days without reporting a new case of the virus.
There have been 135 deaths among residents and staff across both sets of facilities.
