Sheriff’s dept. searching for 2 wanted men

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for two wanted men.
Deputies are trying to track down Bobby Dale Murphy and Freddie G. Akridge II.
The sheriff’s department said both men have active felony warrants in New Madrid County.
Murphy is wanted for failing to appear in court on a child abuse/neglect charge.
Akridge II is wanted for failing to appear in court on a statutory rape-first degree charge.
Anyone with information the whereabouts of either men is asked to contact the New Madrid Sheriff’s Department at 573-748-2516.
Tips may remain anonymous.
