Public input requested on upcoming Rte. 177 project in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation is researching and asking for public input on a proposed project to improve Route 177.
You can click here to review the project and share your thoughts. Comments will be accepted through Monday, October 19.
According to MoDOT, the project would improve two sections of Route 177 to help mitigate issues with flooding. The south end of the project will improve the Juden Creek area by raising the road and relocating the center line slightly to the south of its existing location.
The north end of the project will improve the Scism Creek area by raising the road.
“When roadways are closed due to flooding, MoDOT understands it can be a frustrating inconvenience,” said Project Manager Benji Philpot.
He explained that in the past, MoDOT crews have temporarily raised Route 177 to help local travelers during flooding incidents.
“Temporarily raising the road isn’t the ideal situation for local travelers,” he said. “It also takes significant manpower from up to four MoDOT crews to place the aggregate and then remove it once floodwaters recede.”
The department’s project team is currently completing archeological and architectural research before starting right-of-way acquisition. The project is expected to be built in 2022.
You can also call Philpot at 573-472-5371 or MoDOT Project Designer Jeff Wachter at 573-472-5294 to weigh-in on the project.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.