Police working to identify burglary suspect

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is working to track down and identify a burglary suspect.
Several surveillance cameras were installed at a residence in West Paducah after repeated incidents of trespassing and burglaries over the past several months.
The sheriff’s office says the suspect was captured by the cameras in the early morning hours on Monday, October 5.
The property owner said they did not recognize the suspect and said they did not have permission to be at the residence.
Anyone that recognizes the suspect in the photos released by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asked to contact them at 270-444-4719 or through the office’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.