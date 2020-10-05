Paducah Parks and Recreation to host Christmas cards in Noble Park

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - In addition to the Christmas in the Park light display sponsored by Paducah Power System, organizations in Paducah and McCracken County can place replicas of large greeting cards in Noble Park.
The Christmas Cards in the Park tradition involves the placement of brightly decorated greeting cards, no larger than 4 feet wide by 8 feet high.
The cards should be designed to be displayed at the 8 feet high and 4 feet wide position.
The Paducah Parks & Recreation Department will provide the posts to set up the cards, the personnel to install them, and lighting.
Organizations are recommended to use ½-inch plywood for their cards.
The Parks & Recreation Department will accept the cards along with signed entry forms from October 15 through November 13.
Only 25 spaces are available.
Once 25 cards are received, no additional cards will be accepted.
It is the responsibility of the organization to make sure space is available before delivering the card to the Parks & Recreation Department at 1400 HC Mathis Drive.
To coordinate delivery and submit the signed Christmas in the Park Guidelines Form, contact the Parks & Recreation Office at 270-444-8508.
After the Christmas event, cards must be picked up from the Parks & Recreation Office by January 15, 2021.
The cards will not be stored past that date.
The Christmas Cards in the Park Guidelines Form is posted at www.paducahky.gov/christmas-cards-park.
