Old Town Cape announces 2020 Christmas ornament

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape, Inc. announced the 2020 Christmas ornament design.
The Ivers Square ornament will mark the 24th in the series created by Hestia with only 226 produced.
The annual Christmas ornaments are designed to celebrate historic locations in Downtown Cape Girardeau with “defining characteristics and are a point of interest in the downtown district.”
“Each year our ornament is decided on by our volunteer organization committee,” said Sarah LaVenture, Old Town Cape’s assistant director. “Ivers Square was chosen for 2020 because we wanted to highlight the landscape of the square and architectural profile of the Common Pleas Courthouse before the changes were made for the new City Hall. Ivers Square has been, and will continue to be, a place of civic and cultural gatherings for the Cape community. This year’s ornament celebrates that.”
You can buy the ornament for $30 with a stand or $25 without and are available at the following locations: Old Town Cape, CP McGinty Jewelers, Hutson’s Big Sandy Superstore, Jayson Jewelers, Pastimes Antiques, Shivelbine Music Store, Visit Cape and Zickfield’s Jewelry and Gifts.
