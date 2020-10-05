Old Town Cape announces 2020 Christmas ornament

“Each year our ornament is decided on by our volunteer organization committee,” said Sarah LaVenture, Old Town Cape’s assistant director. “Ivers Square was chosen for 2020 because we wanted to highlight the landscape of the square and architectural profile of the Common Pleas Courthouse before the changes were made for the new City Hall. Ivers Square has been, and will continue to be, a place of civic and cultural gatherings for the Cape community. This year’s ornament celebrates that.”