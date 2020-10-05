Officer injured in head-on crash

Officer injured in head-on crash
A Fulton, Kentucky Police officer was hit head-on on Friday night, Oct. 2. (Source: Fulton, Ky. Police Department/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller | October 5, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT - Updated October 5 at 11:46 AM

FULTON, Ky. (KFVS) - A Fulton, Kentucky Police officer is recovering after she was injured in a crash on Friday night, October 2.

According to the department’s Facebook page, Officer Taylor was hit head-on by a DUI driver.

A picture posted shows extensive damage to the front of what appears to be Taylor’s patrol car.

Officer Taylor received minor injuries.

Fulton Police said “It was a close call" and they are thankful Officer Taylor is O.K.

In a response to a Facebook question, police stated the driver of the other vehicle had been arrested by another police agency.

Posted by Fulton Ky Police Department on Saturday, October 3, 2020

