Officer injured in head-on crash

FULTON, Ky. (KFVS) - A Fulton, Kentucky Police officer is recovering after she was injured in a crash on Friday night, October 2.
According to the department’s Facebook page, Officer Taylor was hit head-on by a DUI driver.
A picture posted shows extensive damage to the front of what appears to be Taylor’s patrol car.
Officer Taylor received minor injuries.
Fulton Police said “It was a close call" and they are thankful Officer Taylor is O.K.
In a response to a Facebook question, police stated the driver of the other vehicle had been arrested by another police agency.
