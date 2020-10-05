Off-Road Vehicles Allowed on City Streets

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
Marble Hill is now allowing Atv’s, golf carts and other off-road vehicles to be driven on city roads.
Bikes, cars and trucks currently occupy the city streets of Marble Hill, but as of Monday, you’ll start to see a new type of vehicle.
“Passing this ordinance, the city is trying to make things easiest for everybody to be accessible all-around town.”
Marble Hill Mayor Trey Wiginton says the board of alderman recently voted to permit off road vehicles.
“Four wheelers, side by sides, recreational off-road vehicles, as well as golf carts to be operated on public city streets.”
Soon, you will see more off-road vehicles on the city streets. But before you can drive it on the streets, you must first take it to the police department to get it registered.
“They’ll have to schedule a time for it to come in. And they’ll inspect the off-road vehicle and make sure all the safety equipment is working properly. They will also take down the serial number of the vehicle as well as check for your insurance. At that point there will be a $15 fee and they will issue you a permit.”
Marble Hill resident Charles Fisher is excited that he can finally drive his side-by-side on city roads.
“I think it’s going to be pretty good. Short trips around town, it’s great.”
Because now he can save time and money, when heading into town.
“You don’t have to start up the truck, back up. You waste more gas doing that. This is just fast and easy.”
To schedule an inspection for your vehicle, you can contact the Marble Hill Police department.
